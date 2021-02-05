Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh are expecting their first child together in March. Check out adorable maternity shoot pics inside

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Harshdeep Kaur is soon going to embrace motherhood in March, the couple is expecting their first child. The singer who has given many mesmerising songs to the music industry announced the merry news on her social media handle.

Taking to the Instagram, Harshdeep posted adorable pictures from her recent maternity shoot and captioned it as, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021..Need your Blessings"

In the first pic, 'Heer' singer can be seen smiling while looking warmly at her baby bump. In the second pic, she is seen posing with her husband Mankeet Singh.

As soon Harshdeep dropped the post her industry friends bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Among all, singer Armaan Malik wrote, "OMG. This is so exciting!!! So happy for you guys". While Neeti Mohan called herself Maasi and wrote, "My dearest Paine @mankeet_singh many many congratulations to you and the entire family. Masi can't wait to meet and hold the blessed Baby."

Apart from them Shreya Goshal, Kanika Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, Salim Merchant and Aahana Kumar also showered their love on the couple.

Later, Harshdeep took to her Instagram story and thanked all the celebs who congratulated the couple. She wrote, "I feel very blessed. Thank you for all your wishes and for making our day so so special!"

For unversed, Harshdeep Kaur who is known for her Sufi songs married Mankeet Singh in 2015.

On the work front, Harshdeep has given many hits to the Bollywood such as She has sung popular tracks like Zaalima from Raees, Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Jugni Ji from Cocktail, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bari Barsi from Band Baaja Baaraat, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti and many more.

