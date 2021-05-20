The singer's mother was undergoing COVDI-19 treatment since a few days. However, she was tested negative for coronavirus later. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passed away on May 19. She was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Kolkata since a few days, however, was tested negative. But as per the healthcare experts present in the hospital, she got a cerebral stroke due to which she breathed her last.

The hospital released a statement saying, "She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night."

Her family took her remains in their home in Murshidabad's Jiaganj on May 20 in the morning.

The singer's mother was critical since a few days and many celebrities from Bengali film industry including Swastika Mukherjee, Srijit Mukherji and more took to their official social media handles to request for blood donors for her. Even her son Arijit also posted the request on his social media account asking for the same. However, he urged people to help his mother as every patient and not just because she was famous.

He had written, "“It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority."

Meanwhile, talking about Arijit Singh's career, the singer entered showbiz through reality show Fame Gurukul. Although, he did not win the show, but went on to become famous for his voice and numerous Bollywood songs which he sang in all these years. He rose to fame for his hit tracks like 'Tum Hi Ho' (Aashiqui 2), 'Mann Mast Magan' (2 States), 'Binte Dil' (Padmavat) and many more

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal