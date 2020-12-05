Aditya will be soon moving in with his wife Shweta Agarwal to this 5 BHK apartment that he bought in Andheri, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal is all set to move into his new massive 5 BHK apartment that he brought at a whopping price.

Aditya will be soon moving in with his wife Shweta Agarwal to this 5 BHK apartment that he bought in Andheri and he said that his new apartment is three buildings away from his folks and in about 3-4 months he will move in there. Adding to this, he said that my parent's place will be just a hop away.

Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Hungama that he has been saving his money for years to buy a place like that. He was also aksed about if he has surrendered 50% of his closet space to wife Shweta, to which, he said that he has given away 70% of the space to her. “I don’t need too much space. I am very basic that way,” he said.

It is further reported that his apartment had cost him more than Rs 4 Crore. Aditya and Shweta had an intimate wedding ceremony on December 1 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. There were only a few friends and family members present at his wedding.

After their intimate wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception, the reception was attended by some celebrities of Bollywood and television industry as well.

The couple met 10 years ago on the set fo their first film Shaapit and after that, they started dating each other and this year, the duo finally tied the knot.

Aditya also revealed about his honeymoon plans and said that he had planned three mini-vacations for his wife Shweta as he has to return to Mumbai every week for the shoots. The couple is all set to have their honeymoon in Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma