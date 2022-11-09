Singam 4: Suriya To Return As Super Cop, Director Hari Gopalakrishnan Begins Scripting The Tamil Action Film

South superstar Suriya, who recently wowed the audiences with his performance in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, is all set to return to his tough cop avatar. Reportedly, the Tamil-language action film series ‘Singam’ is all set to return with a Part 4.

‘Singam’ released in 2010 and saw Suriya play the titular character in the film. The movie was helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan and became a massive hit. The film was also adapted in Hindi by Rohit Shetty. Dubbed ‘Singha,’, the film starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

Talking about ‘Singam’, the second film in the franchise released in 2013, followed by ‘Singam 3’ in 2017. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth film in the franchise.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Hari Gopalakrishnan is already working on the fourth installment of ‘Singam’. “At present Hari is busy with another project, but he is simultaneously working on the script of the fourth installment,” read the report.

“He has an idea and is presently in the discussion stage, however it will take some time to lock the final story. Once that is done, he will narrate the story to Suriya. The actor too is aware about the development of Singam 4, and is excited about the project,” read the report in Pinkvilla.

Recently, Suriya won the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The actor shared the award with Ajay Devgn, who won it for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”

Speaking to ANI, Suriya expressed his happiness and said that it is a moment that he’ll truly never forget. “Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury and the Government of India. A lot of emotions running in my mind. I have a lot of people to thank…Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I’ll never forget,” said the ‘Jai Bhim’ star.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Suriya42’. The film also stars Disha Patani and the periodic drama is being directed by Siruthai Siva.