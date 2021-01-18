Tandav Controversy: Director Ali Abbas Zafar issues apology after an FIR was filed against the maker and the Amazon Prime Video India in Uttar Pradesh. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is in news ever since the series was released on Friday. It landed up into legal trouble after an FIR was filed against the makers and head of Amazon Prime Video in India for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments and portraying the Hindu Gods in the bad light.

Now as per recent updates, the director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar has issued a statement regarding the controversy was created around the web series. The makers apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of people.

The statement read, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

The statement further added that the web series is a work of fiction and the cast and crew had no intentions in offending the sentiments of the people regarding religion, caste, community or political party.

For unversed, an FIR was filed against the makers of the Tandav including director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki of the web series Tandav at the Hazratganj police station, Lucknow. Also, many politicians and organisations filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, they all demanded a ban on the web series.

Talking about the web series Tandav, the story revolves around Samar Pratap essayed by Saif Ali Khan and his quest to inherit the chair of PM from his father Devki Nandan essayed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who isn't willing to retire yet. The show that also stars Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra apart was released on 15 January on Amazon Prime Video.

