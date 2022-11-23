Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarentino For His ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ Comment, Says ‘Golden Age Was White As Hell’

Refuting Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarentino's comments about "Marvel-ization of Hollywood", Sang-Chi star Simu Liu has called him a "gate-keeper" who should refrain from pointing his nose at others.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said,"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.

"No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the 'Golden Age' too... But it was white as hell."

Tarentino, during a recent interview with Tom Segura on 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, had said that there are no more movie stars in Hollywood ever since its Marvel-ization has happened.

Talking about how these films revolve around an already developed character, he said, "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star.

"I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times…but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Earlier this month, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston had also made headlines with her "There are no more movie stars" comment during her Allure interview.

She was told, "No one's ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it's just not achievable today. She's like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dips***s.

Responding to the compliment, the Friends alumni said, "Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills. I'm a little choked up. I feel like it's dying. There are no more movie stars. There's no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun."

Coming back to Tarentino, the filmmaker, during his interview, further clarified that he does not love Marvel movies, but he doesn't hate them either.

"There's an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn't be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I'm not quite as excited about them," he said.

On the work front, the Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood director recently announced his upcoming directorial venture – an eight-episode limited series while promoting his new book Cinema Speculation at an event in New York. However, he did not disclose any details about the production or storyline of the series, reports Variety.