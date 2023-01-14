Simi Garewal Asks Salman Khan About His Plan Of Action If He Has Moody Girlfriend; Latter Says, 'Sort Kar Sakte Hain'

Actress Simi Garewal is all set to appear in the hit reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 for a special 'Rendezvous' episode during Weekend Ka Vaar. With this, Simi will be seen making a comeback after a long hiatus of 16 years.

During the episode, Simi sat down with Salman Khan and asked questions about his life. The promo shared by the Bigg Boss host saw Simi asking him, "What will it take to make you a contestant of Bigg Boss?" Replying to this, he said, "I have gone through a little more than this." Simi then asked Salman if he was ever confused in his personal life similar to contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

"Yeh toh iss halat mai confused rehte hai, mai toh normal zindagi mai confused rehta hoon (These guys are confused in this situation, I have been confused in my normal everyday life)," said Salman in response to Garewal.

Simi further questioned Salman on his plan of action if he had a moody girlfriend. "Everyone is moody. Agar insan sahi hai toh vo ek cheez ko improve kiya jaa sakta hai, sort kar sakte hain (When a person is right, then that one thing can be sorted between the two of them.)," said the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor.

Salman also took the names of the contestants he would like to take with him to the Bigg Boss house. To this, he said, "I will take Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif.