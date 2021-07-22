Silsila SidNaaz Ka promo features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 journey. The film will be released on OTT platform Voot which is also the official media partner of Colors TV.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have made a special place for themselves in the heart of the audience post their stint in Bigg Bos 13. The duo's lovestory portrayed in the reality show and their cute moments are still fresh in viewers hearts. Probably that's one reason the two have so many fan pages dedicated to them on social media where the users keep sharing SidNaaz's Bigg Boss 13 clips.

But now OTT platform Voot has carved Sidharth and Shehnaaz's treasured moments from Bigg Boss 13 into a film titled 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka'. We recently informed you about this film and now its promo is also out and about. The teaser of their film has set the internet ablaze and fans from all over are super-duper excited to see their adorable chemistry once again.

The promo features Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s romantic moments including the actress confessing her love for Sid as well as their fights on the show.

While posting the video Voot wrote, “Kya #SilsilaSidNaazKa dekhne ke liye hai #SidNaazians ready?”

Watch the promo of 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka' below:

As soon as the promo was released, fans couldn't contain themselves from commenting and expressing their excitement for the film.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are allegedly dating since Bigg Boss 13. However, neither of them ever commented on their relationship status officially.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo featured in Tony Kakkar's music video together titled 'Shona Meri Shona' and another song called 'Bhula Dunga' after Bigg Boss ended.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal