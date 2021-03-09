New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Manoj Bajpayee is back with another murder-mystery with Zee5 film Silence… Can You Hear It? From the teaser, it looks like Manoj is playing the role of a police officer who is set to solve the murder of the daughter of retired Justice that took place in a mysterious circumstance. The series also stars Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Waqar Sheikh, and Barkha Singh in the lead roles.

The 54-second long teaser shows Manoj Bajpayee in full action mode. He is playing the role of ACP Avinash in the Zee5 film. From the teaser, it is evident that the film will revolve around the murder-mystery of Barkha Singh who is playing the role of the daughter of retired Justice. Prachi Desai will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. The trailer ends with a voice-over that is heard saying ‘Har khamoshi mein zuban nahi hoti'.

Well, it looks like, this wasn't the trailer that the Manoj Bajpayee's fans were waiting for. The Manoj Bajpayee army is eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer of The Family Man 2, and from the comments, it looks like they are not very much impressed by this teaser.

As soon as Zee5 dropped the teaser of the film, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. One of the users wrote, "This was bound to happen 😂post family man."

Another user wrote, "The family man lite."

Yet another wrote, "It is impossible for manoj bajpayee to give a better performance than The Family Man."

The teaser of the film Silence .. Can You Hear It? has so far received 8,650 views, at the time of writing this article. The film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and it will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on March 26.

