New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-popular pair of Bigg Boss 13-- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to pair up again for the music video of the romantic track “Shona Shona”. The rumoured couple were last seen in the music video of Darshan Rawal’s single “Bhula Dunga”.

The announcement of the Tony and Neha Kakkar's upcoming song was made by Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram account on Sunday. The song is directed by Agam and Azeem Mann, the song is slated to be out on November 25.

Sidharth Shukla shared the photo with Shehnaaz Gill on his Instagram in which the duo was looking adorable and from the poster, raving chemistry was highlighted and fans are pretty much excited for the upcoming song. He shared the poster of the new music video and captioned it as, "#ShonaShona Out on 25th November," with heart and lit emojis.

A few days back, Shehnaaz and Sidharth flew to Punjab for the shooting of their forthcoming song. Sidharth shared a few photos on his Instagram in which he was seen enjoying at the fields in Punjab and was posing like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Shah Rukh Khan in mustard fields.

Recently, Sidharth was seen as a Toofani Senior in the Bigg Boss 14 for two-week episodes. Shehnaaz also made an appearance on the show for the weekend ka vaar episode.. On the work front, she was last seen in Arjun Kanungo in the romantic music video “Waada Hai”.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma