Sid-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ram Charan Extend Wishes To 'Mr & Mrs Malhotra' As They Exchange Vows On 'Mandap Of Mohabbat'

The first official pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding are finally out and the couple looks like a 'match made in heaven'. While Sidharth Malhotra looked regal in an ivory sherwani, Kiara looked beautiful in pink-coloured lehenga accessorized with heavy diamond jewellery that was covered in green gemstones.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who also attended the favourite B-town couple, headed to his Instagram handle and congratulated the duo on their special day. The filmmaker wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family. (sic)"

He further added, "As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever. (sic)"

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also headed to his Instagram handle and wished the couple 'lots and lots of love'. "Lots and lots of Love and blessings to the beautiful couple. Mrs and Mr Malhotra," wrote Manish.

Kiara Advani's RC15 co-star Ram Charan also shared the newlyweds' wedding pics on Instagram. "Match made in heaven. Congratulations," he wrote on his IG Story.

The couple tied the knot today, on February 7, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The grand affair was attended by their family members and close friends from the movie business.