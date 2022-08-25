Sidhu Moosewala's Track 'Jaandi Vaar' To Release On September 2, Announces Salim Merchant

Musician Salim Merchant on Thursday announced the release date of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's track 'Jaandi Vaar'. Afsana Khan has given vocals for the song and it was recorded by them in July 2021 in Chandigarh. Jaandi Vaar by late singer Sidhu will be released on September 2.

Taking to social media, Salim shared the same information with a video of him and also revealed that a portion of the collected revenue will be given to his family, as a tribute to the late singer.

"Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on 2nd September 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu and is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan. You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io," wrote Salim.

In the video, Salim said, “Hi everyone, a lot of people ask me about the release date of the song I recorded with Sidhu Moosewala. So now the time has come. We had recorded the in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu.”

He further said, “After knowing Sidhu’s passion for his art, music, community, his people, I felt a lot of happiness and within no time we decided to work together. This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh… Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song."

"Today Sidhu is not amongst us but his thoughts and voice are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute to Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs. To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaan Di Vaar and it will release on Sept 2”

Listeners can buy a portion of this song's audio rights through Kalakaar on August 31 and be a part of the song, Salim said. "Jaandi Vaar by Siddhu Moosewaala and Afsana Khan releases on September 2 on all platforms,” he concluded the video.

For the uninitiated, Sidhu Moosewala was shot brutally on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place a day after his security cover was reduced by the Punjab Government.