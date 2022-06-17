New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The death of singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala left his fans and the Indian Music Industry in grief and shock. The legacy of the late singer still continues as his song '295' has entered the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Sidhu Moosewala had a huge fan following and his songs including 'So High', 'Same Beef', 'The Last Ride' and 'Just Listen' were chartbusters.

Sidhu Moosewala's song '295' made it to Billboard Global 200 Chart this week and is listed at 154 position. American singer Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' tops the list and other notable artists on the list are Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

The song '295' was released in July 2021 and has 200 million views on YouTube approximately on YouTube. On the Top 100 Music Videos Global chart, 295 is at the third spot, whereas, 'The Last Ride' is at the sixth spot. Moreover, '295' is at the fourth spot on the global chart.

Sidhu Moosewala was given a tribute at Times Square in New York. The video from Time Square featuring Sidhu Moosewala's videos went viral on social media.

Canadian rapper Drake also paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala. He posted Sidhu's picture on Instagram and wrote, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala." Drake started following Sidhu Moosewala on Instagram in 2020. Moreover, popular YouTuber and comedian Lily Singh also paid tribute to the late singer. "If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, 'what song is that?!' Through his revolutionary music, he will live on. Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music", she wrote on Instagram.

Nigerian rapper Burna Boy became emotional in his concert as he remembered the late singer. He also did Moosewala's signature step and hit his thighs and pointed a finger upwards.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav