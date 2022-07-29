Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Get Son's Face Tattooed On Their Arms | See Pics

On May 29, famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in broad daylight. His death came as a huge shock for all his fans. Now, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh has tattooed Sidhu's face on his arms in the memory of their loving son. Balkur paid an emotional tribute to his son.

A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former's portrait on Balkaur Singh's arm.

Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe 'Sarwan Putt' (obedient son) on his arm in the Punjabi language.

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother Charn Kaur also got inked 'Sarwan Putt' on her arm.

Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala's arms as well.

Fans became emotional after seeing the video.

"Can't ever understand their pain. May god gives them immense strength," a social media user commented.

"After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu's parents and fans," another one wrote.

On May 29, Sidhu Mooswala was travelling in his Thar in Punjab's Mansa district here he was brutally in broad daylight. The singer was murdered due to rivalry with the other gang. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

For the unversed, prior to the incident, Sidhu joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

The responsibility for Sidhu's murder was claimed by the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

(with ANI inputs)