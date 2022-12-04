'This Is Politics': Diljit Dosanjh Blames 'Government's Failure' Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder

Popular singer-actor, Diljit Dosanjh has finally broken his silence over the murder of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala. On May 29, 2022, Moosewala was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

According to a report in HT, the Ikk Kudi crooner recently opened up about the murder of Moosewala as well as other artistes being killed in the past itself. Speaking in an interview, Dosanjh said, "All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it)."

"There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it," he further noted.

It is pertinent to note that Sidhu Moosewala was murdered a couple of days after his security was degraded by the Punjab government. Talking about the same, Diljit continued saying, "100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again)."

He asserted, "We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me."

As per a recent development, Canadian-based gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, was detained in California, as confirmed by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.