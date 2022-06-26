Sidhu Moosewala's Last Song 'SYL' Removed By YouTube After Complaint

Popular Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was assassinated last month has left a big hole in the hearts of his fans. The late singer's latest song titled 'Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal' was released on YouTube but it has been taken off the video streaming platform. The exact reason for the same is not known yet but fans are not happy with this development.

However, on clicking the link of the video, a message gets displayed now, saying, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

SYL was released by producer MXRCI on Friday, June 23 on YouTube after Moosewala's death. Since its launch, Moose Wala's song SYL has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube and got 3.3 million likes.

Take a look here:

Sidhu's latest song was based on Punjab's water issue as it talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an apple of discord between Punjab and Haryana for quite a long time.

The song talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos show the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.

For the uninitiated, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

At the same, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.