New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Later singer Sidhu Moosewala's death has left his fans heartbroken. Sidhu who would have turned 29 today (June 11) was dearly missed by his fans on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of his birthday, Sidhu's parents and team took to the late actor's Instagram account and shared a video featuring his childhood memories has been shared with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the team of singers dropped a video that featured some unseen pictures of the late singer. The caption read, “Happy Birthday Sidhu Moose Wala.”

The video starts with an emotional moment between the late Sidhu and his mother. The video shows a timeline of the late singer's childhood days. Some of the pictures also showed Sidhu and his parents during a birthday celebration. The video left all his fans with tears in their eyes.

Take a look at the video here:

Several fans reacted to the video and showered the video with love. While one fan wrote, “Happy birthday legend.” “Legends never die,” added another user. “Please support his family for justice,” commented someone else.

Earlier in the day, Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal also took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Sidhu and urged other artists to visit Sidhu's parents.

“Sidhu dreamed that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1. He said that our competition is not with each other but with international artists. But now everyone in the Punjabi industry is blaming each other,” Grewal wrote.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu was brutally killed in the broad daylight. The singer was shot many times in Punjab's Mansa district. As per the autopsy report, the singer sustained 19 bullet injuries and died within 15 minutes of being shot. According to reports, the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

