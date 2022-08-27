Sidhu Moosewala's Family Objects To Release Of 'Jaandi Vaar' Song; Asks Salim Merchant To Hold Plans

Musician Salim Merchant had announced that he will release late singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Jaandi Vaar' in September 2022, however, Sidhu Moosewala's family on Saturday objected to the release of the song and claimed that 'release of song hasn't been authorized by the family.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu took to Instagram and wrote an open letter to Salim stating that the release of 'Jaandi Vaar' is unauthorized and no permission has been asked for it.

“Salim Sir, All of us highly respect you. But this release hasn't been authorized by the @sidhumoosewala's family yet. We have requested you multiple times even when you wanted to release the song just 3-4 days after Shubh veer left us and at that time as well during those circumstances Shubh veer's father Saab had sent you a voice note to hold on for any release so that family can first take some time and then discuss and understand the entire details of project with you and accordingly the future plan can be decided," Moosewala's father wrote on social media.

" I would really request you with folded hands that while we are anyways disappointed with various people putting out unreleased and leaked songs, we are hoping to get the support from such a well-known artist and professional like you and to not put out any song yet without family's confirmation and approval," he wrote further.

"Sidhu's parents would be very pleased to meet you soon and discuss this project in person, just that for now a lot of other things have been their priority, including seeking justice for him than to start discussing 3rd party projects. I hope you will understand this and support us at such times. Furthermore commercialising his vocals as well as his name in the form of NFT in addition to offering unlicensed merchandise of Sidhu Moose Wala and unlawful use of his e - signature without any prior permissions by tying up with such entities is entirely illegal and infringes the rights at multiple levels and we would advise immediate pull down of all such material," he added.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that Sidhu Moosewala's family has raised objections to musicians' work being released after his demise. Earlier, Moosewala's family requested everyone to not release the work of the late singer without their permission.