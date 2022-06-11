New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The late singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's death left the Indian music industry and his fans in shock. He ruled the millions of hearts with his songs and enjoyed a massive fan following. Today, on his 29th birth anniversary, fans are feeling a void in their heart as Sidhu Moosewala is no longer with them and are paying tribute to their favourite singer. '#HBDSidhuMoosewala' is trending on social media on Sidhu's birth anniversary and fans are expressing their grief and are remembering his legacy.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district. The singer was born on June 11, 1993, and his real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He had a massive fan following, especially amongst the youngster and had many chartbuster Punjabi songs under his credit. From 'Just Listen' to 'Jatt da Muqabala', his songs were to-rated and he was a singing sensation. Fans have paid their tribute to the Punjabi singer on social media, take a look.

One person tweeted, "You may have left this world forever but your legacy will be cherished and remembered forever. Gone too soon !! Happy Birthday! #HBDSidhuMoosewala". Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Your Voice Will Always Rule our Hearts..Happy Birthday in Heaven Jatta".

Happy Birthday Legend ✯



You're king & you'll remain king forever ♡#HBDSidhuMoosewalapic.twitter.com/tD57smBuDz — ᴋ ᴀ ꜱ ʜ 🍿 (@mysterious_kash) June 11, 2022

You will always be alive in our memories because an artist never dies 🥲#SidhuMosseWala#HBDSidhuMoosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/X8lvEUw0bY — Maryam 🦋 (@MaryamSonii) June 11, 2022

His life may have been short, but his presence was enormous, and his memory will live on in everyone's hearts.#HBDSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/DIAo5aAi7O — ਦੀਪ ਸੰਧੂ Deep Sandhu (@_Deep_KSandhu) June 11, 2022

You may have left this world for ever but your legacy will be cherished and remembered for ever. Gone too soon !!

Happy Birthday !!#HBDSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/rkM7p8xGCQ — ♧☆☆▪︎ Qúêěñ ▪︎☆☆♧ (@DQueen0404) June 11, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala started his career in the music industry with the son 'License' by Ninja, for which he penned the lyrics. But he started his singing career with the song ‘G Wagon’ in the year 2017. ‘Just Listen’, ‘So High’, 'Jatt da Muqabala', 'Devil', 'Legend', ‘Brown Boys’, ‘It’s All About You’ among others became the chartbuster songs. Moreover, in 2018, his album ‘PBX 1’ was featured on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. His last song ‘Levels’ was released on May 25.

Apart from singing, he also worked in some films like ‘Teri Meri Jodi’ and ‘Yes I Am Student’. He starred in 'Moosa Jatt' in 201, which was his debut film.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav