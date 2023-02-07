Sidharth-Kiara To Katy Perry-Russel Brand, Six Celeb Couples From Around The World Who Tied The Knot In Rajasthan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding celebration is going on in full swing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They are expected to exchange vows on Tuesday in front of family and a select group of friends from the film industry at Suryagarh Palace.

The couple, who are believed to have started dating in 2020 while filming Shershaah, arrived at the wedding venue on Saturday with their families. They are the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have chosen grand locations in Rajasthan for their weddings.

Before Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's beautiful wedding, let's examine the celebrities from across the world who opted for picturesque venues in the desert state of Rajasthan for their nuptials.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

(Pic credit: Instagram)

Katrina and Vicky got married after dating for nearly two years on December 9, 2021. They exchanged vows at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The ceremony was attended only by close family and friends and was kept secure to avoid any unauthorised photos from being released.

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayyar:

(Pic credit: Twitter)

In March 2007, Indian businessman Arun Nayyar and British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It's noteworthy that they chose different forts for their pre-wedding events. The grand celebration took place at the Mehrangarh Fort, while the sangeet was held at the Nagaur Fort. They also exchanged vows at Sudeley Castle in England before their elaborate eight-day Indian wedding. However, they separated in 2010.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas:

(Pic credit: Instagram)

Priyanka and American singer Nick Jonas had a grand wedding. In December 2018, they got married in a fusion of Catholic and Hindu ceremonies at the prestigious Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The haldi and sangeet events were also held within the palace, which was closed off to outsiders. For the white wedding, Priyanka wore a handmade Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot veil and for the Punjabi wedding, she chose a stunning red lehenga from Sabyasachi.

Katy Perry and Russel Brand:

(Pic credit: Reuters)

In 2009, the singer said yes to the comedian's marriage proposal at the Taj Mahal, and they tied the knot there the next year. The couple's Hindu wedding took place at the Aman-i-Khas resort near the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary. Regrettably, Katy and Russell ended their marriage after only 14 months and their divorce was completed in 2012.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadai:

Pic credit: Instagram

Raveena and Anil now separated, fulfilled their dream of having a memorable wedding in the city of lakes, Udaipur. They got married in 2004 at the Shiv Niwas Palace, owned by former royalty in Rajasthan. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Amar Singh, and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje were among the prominent figures who attended the lavish wedding.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya:

(Pic credit: Instagram)

Actress Hansika Motwani, known for her role in "Koi... Mil Gaya," tied the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Prior to their wedding, the couple held a Sufi night at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Hansika wore a red bridal lehenga designed by Rimple and Harpreet, while Sohael complemented her in an ivory sherwani with embroidery on their wedding day.