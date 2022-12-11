Sidharth-Kiara To Katrina Kaif And More Attend Amritpal Singh's Birthday Bash In Style | See Pics

Film Producer-writer Amritpal Singh Bindra celebrated his birthday on December 10, Saturday at his Mumbai house, where many Bollywood celebrities marked their presence. Known for his works including 'Bandish Bandits', 'Girl In The City', and 'Love Per Square Foot', Amritpal Singh Bindra, recently produced the OTT film starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in the leads titled, 'Maja Ma.'

Hosting a special birthday party at his residence, celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, and many others attended the birthday bash in style.

Younger stars Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and several others were spotted at his Mumbai residence. Whereas, couples including Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey were also spotted. The rumored couple Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted leaving the venue together.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen as the duo recently returned from celebrating their first wedding anniversary, whereas Katrina Kaif was spotted in a red dress. The extended list also included Tripti Dimri, Shakun Batra, Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Sajdeh, and Ritesh Sidhwani in paparazzi shots.

While several celebrities were seen posing for the paparazzi from their cars, the 'King Khan' Of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan ditched the shutterbugs and entered his luxurious car with black curtains. The new couple in town Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were also seen entering individually in their cars, where both were carrying a casual outfits for the evening.

On the work front, after the collaboration of 'Love Per Square Foot' Between Vicky Kaushal and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the duo are rumored to come together for another yet-to-be-titled film directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will also star Tipti Dimri in the lead.

It indeed looked like a starry night with celebrity pictures and buzz making rounds on the internet.