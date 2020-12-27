Recently, Shehnaaz was seen on the set of Bigg Boss 14 as she came on the show to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The rumored couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Guill was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were heading to Goa for their next music video shoot and fans couldn't be more excited about it. It is reported that this upcoming music video is going to be their third collaboration together after 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla were spotted together at the airport and they removed their masks as the paparazzi were around. There are reports doing rounds that says that the upcoming song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and was set to be shot in Dubai. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting location has been changed to Goa.

They both were spotted early morning at the Mumbai airport and they were looking good together even in the morning look. Sidharth was seen in a maroon tracksuit and he donned it with sunglasses and he was looking dapper in it.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz was seen in an A-line bodycon dress and she teamed it up with an olive green sleeveless jacket and sunglasses.

Recently, Shehnaaz was seen on the set of Bigg Boss 14 as she came on the show to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday and not to forget to mention she was looking like a ray of sunshine. She was seen in a bright yellow dress, she teamed the outfit with hot pink stilettos, and was looking adorable in this cute yet chic look.

The actress has recently lost a lot of weight and her fans have been lauding her for all the changes that they have seen in her after Bigg Boss 13.

