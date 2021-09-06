The prayer meeting for Sidharth Shukla's soul will be held at 5 pm today by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris while meditation will be held by BK Yogini Didi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita and his sisters Neetu and Preeti have organised a special prayer meeting today, September 6, 2021. The family has invited the actor's fans to join them in praying for his departed soul via a Zoom link. The prayer meeting will be held at 5 pm today by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, while meditation will be held by BK Yogini Didi.

This information was shared by TV actor Karanvir Bohra on his Instagram handle. Inviting his fans, he wrote, "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

As soon as he dropped the post, Karan and SidNaaz's fans bombarded his comment section assuring their attendance to join the link and pray for Sidharth's soul.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla by showing his Bigg Boss 13's journey. While talking about the actor, KJo got emotional and teary-eyed, but he fought back his tears and said, "Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it. I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many… millions of hearts. His millions of fans are a proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on."

Sidharth Shukla breather his last on September 2 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. The Bigg Boss OTT contestants are still unaware of this tragic news.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv