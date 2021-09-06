Actor Sidharth Shukla died due to heart attack on September 2, Thursday. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was just 40 years old. Scroll down to know about his unfulfilled wish.

Siddharth Shukla is no more and the TV and film industry is yet to come to terms with the actor's sudden demise. People are so shocked that one of his fans actually went into coma after coming across the news of the actor's death.

The internet is flooded with fans' videos and posts in Sidharth's memories. And amidst all this, one of his old interviews is going viral where he shared about a wish that remained unfulfilled forever. Yes, in a previous interview to India Forums Sidharth expressed the desire to become a father.

He had said that there's one thing he definitely wanted to experience in his life and it was fatherhood.

Sidharth even shared this cherished wish of his in Bigg Boss 14 house. While talking to Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, Siddharth Shukla had said, "I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father."

The late actor shared a strong bond with his father who had passed away during Sid's modelling days. He was very close to his father and used to consider him as his superhero. Sidharth once told that his father had fought a serious illness for seven years to support him.

Meanwhile, as per Rahul Mahajan, Sidharth's father also passed away due to heart attack while some say that he had died due to a lung disorder.

On the other hand, talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor died at the age of 40 after getting a heart attack on September 2, Thursday. He was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared 'brought dead'.

The last rites of the actor took place on September 3 in Oshiwara Crematorium in the presence of his family and friends including his mother and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

