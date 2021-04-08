Ever since Sidharth Shukla bagged the role in Ekta Kapoor's famous web show, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him as Agyastya Rao. scroll down to see the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Now and then, we see Sidharth Shukla is hitting the headlines for his linkup with Shehnaaz Gill. However, this time he is grabbing eyeballs for a different reason. Recently a clip from his upcoming project has gone viral, wherein he was seen sharing a steamy lip-lock with his co-star Sonia Rathee. Yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about one of the most loved web series, Broken But Beautiful season 3.

Ever since he bagged the role in Ekta Kapoor's famous web show, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him as Agyastya Rao. Now, a clip, which is doing rounds on all social media platforms, has sent his fans into a frenzy. Taking to Instagram, Ekta teased the fans by sharing a short clip on her stories. She captioned the story as, "my favourite show is back".

As soon as Ekta posted on her story wall, his fans made sure that it trends on top on all social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared the video and captioned it as "#AgastyaRao you set my heart on fire @sidharth_shukla you nailed it, boss!

#BrokenButBeautiful3 is a hit dude"

Here have a look:

On seeing the video fans are going gaga over it and are lauding the actress for his acting. Taking to the comment section one of the users wrote, "Just cant wait to see Agastya ..@sidharth_shukla u are killing it man..so excited"

Just cant wait to see Agastya ..@sidharth_shukla u are killing it man..so excited — Sidnaazian (@Sidnaaz54709981) April 8, 2021

Another user wrote, "Just watched @ektarkapoor mam story about #BrokenButBeautiful3 - n I really watched it more than once appreciation n congratulations to #SidharthShukla sir playing #AgastayaRao - could not take my eyes off the screen ! for rumi as well !"

Just watched @ektarkapoor mam story about #BrokenButBeautiful3 - n I really watched it more than once 😉 appreciation n congratulations to #SidharthShukla sir playing #AgastayaRao 👌✌🏽- could not take my eyes off the screen 🔥 !

👍 for rumi as well ! 🤞🏿 — shehnaaz fan ✨ (@restless_no) April 7, 2021

Now We have to make sure we leave no stone unturned!! High time to hype our Man and he truly truly deserves that♥️♥️♥️♥️#SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao super hot pic.twitter.com/yXZs3yiLq2 — Die Heart Sid Fan (@dieheartsidfc) April 7, 2021

Omg! Sid! ❤️ — Madhuri Gupta (@madhuri_meow21) April 8, 2021

The romantic web series is one of the most loved series. Its first two seasons starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, were a great hit. Now it will be interesting to see what story dows the third season unfolds. Broken But Beautiful 3, will stream on ALTBalaji.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv