New Delhi | Jagran Entertaianment Desk: The news of Sidharth Shukla's demise shook the entire nation. Even today Sidharth lives in the hearts of his million fans and his fans miss him dearly. Now, 8 months after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, the song Jeena Zaroori Hai featuring Sidharth has been released. The music video also features Vishal Kotian and Dipika Tripathy.

Sharing the song, Vishal Kotian captioned it, "Jeena Zaroori Hai - A heart that holds feelings forever. It is the story that pictures a legend - Siddharth Shukla with the glorious Vishal Kotian, and the glam Deepika Tripathy. Time to Sink in the flow of love."

Viewers have mixed comments regarding the song. Some fans are emotional to see Sidharth on screen for the last time, meanwhile, some fans are questioning whether Vishal and the production house have taken the permission of Sidharth's family to release this song.

One person commented, "It still has not sunk in that you are not amongst us no more...Watching this song hits a chord and the pain we had learned to live with is exposed again. Can't stop my tears...Miss you @SidharthShukla. You will continue to live on in our hearts forever". Meanwhile, another person commented, "Have you guys got permission from family?".

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. But Sidharth rose to fame after starring in Balika Vadhu. He also starred in the television show Dil Se Dil Tak and in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth emerged as a winner in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and Khatrin Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted the reality show India's Got Talent Season 6 and 7. He also made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav