Though some reports suggested a heart attack, the cause of his sudden death, which sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom and ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz, is not immediately clear.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show “Balika Vadhu”, died on Thursday. He was 40. Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

Now, media reports have suggested that the last rites of the late actor will take place on Friday, September 3. According to reports, Sidharth Shukla's body will remain in the Cooper Hospital tonight and will be handed over to his family tomorrow morning.

Sidharth Shukla, who had become a household name after he won the Bigg Boss 13, reportedly felt uneasy yesterday night after which he took some medicines before going to sleep. However, the actor didn't get up in the morning despite several attempts by his mother, Rita Shukla, to wake him.

Later, his mother called his sister, who also lives in a nearby apartment in the same building, when Sidharth didn't respond. A doctor was called at home who declared him dead. His family then took him to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

His post mortem, reportedly, started at around 3:45 pm and went on for around three hours. A team of 5 doctors conducted the autopsy and the process was recorded on video with two cops from Mumbai police present as witnesses. Doctors are now working on the final report.

Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai police, no foul play has been suspected in the actor's death but they will investigate the matter and record statements to know whether he was on any medication or not.

Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but it was "Balika Vadhu" that made him famous.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shukla participated in other reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan