Sidharth Shukla's Family Visits Brahma Kumaris For Prayer Meet On His First Death Anniversary

The entire nation was shocked when on September 2, 2021, when famous TV personality Sidharth Shukla passed away and today (September 2, 2022) marks the first death anniversary marks of the TV actor. In order to pay tributes to the actor, his family got together for a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris - of whom Sidharth was an ardent follower. Several pictures of the actor's family is doing rounds on the internet.

In the pictures, Sidharth's family can be seen distributing bhog and prasad. The pictures are from a day before of actor's death anniversary. Before the untimely demise of the actor, he was continuously in touch with the Brahma Kumaris. The pictures show Sidharth's mother, sister, and the rest of the family distributing food.

Who is Brahma Kumaris ?

According to the official site, Brahma Kumari's call themselves the ‘worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.'

Take a look at the pictures here :

Sidharth's mother Rita also attended another Brahma Kumari event on the occasion of Janmashtami. She was accompanied by several other members of the organisation. For the unversed, after Sidharth's demise, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill also joined the organisation.

Back on September 2, 2021, the entire TV industry was saddened when the news of Sidharth's demise surfaced online. The actor lost his life due to a cardiac arrest. The Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant always expressed his love for his mom and how close he was with her.

Sidharth Shukla was a popular face in the Tv industry and also appeared in shows such as India's Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, and Bigg Boss season 13. The late actor also won the Bigg Boss season 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

The late actor often remained in headlines due to his romance with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.