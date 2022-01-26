New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise gave a major shock to his fans. The actor died on September 2nd due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Recently, the family of Sidharth Shukla issued a statement requesting people not to use Sidharth's name in any project without their permission. The statement was shared by Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram story and shared the statement. "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories, and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. Please take a moment to ask us."

We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release."

“So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be appearing in the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 15 to pay Sidharth a heart-warming tribute. The official Instagram page of ColorsTV revealed the promo and it gave a small glimpse of SidNaaz’s memorable moments inside the house.

Sidharth died at the age of 40. He rose to fame with hit TV serials like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth also won the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13. Fans have always adored Sidharth and Shehnaaz on screen as well as off-screen. Fondly called 'Sidnaaz'by fans, the duo met inside the Bigg Boss and did a couple of music videos as well.

