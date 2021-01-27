Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Punjabi actress-singer turns 28 today, rings in her birthday with close friend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out her birthday bash videos inside

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill who rose to the fame after her stint at reality-based show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, she became the queen of millions of hearts with her antics in the BB house. She managed to grab the eyeballs with her pure and innocent fights in the house.

Punjabi singer who has turned 28 today ringed in her birthday with her mother and close friend Sidharth Shukla and his family. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to drop the glimpse from her mid-night birthday, she shared two videos wherein in the first video she is seen cutting her cake and wishing herself a long life.

However, what caught our attention was the second video, wherein, Sidharth and his family can be seen throwing the birthday girl in the pool after swinging her 27 times.

Here check out the funny video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Seeing Sidharth and her family at Shehnaaz Gill's birthday bash is not astonishing as they are quite close friends. Many times Shehnaaz has also confessed her feelings for Sidharth in the house, however, Sidharth never responded to her love confession on the camera and always maintained a just good friends tag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, ahead of Shehnaaz Guill's birthday her father Santokh Singh Sukh wished his daughter and said, “Shehnaaz’s birthday is on the way. And from my end, I would like to wish Shehnaaz and her fans a very good wish. You people really love Shehnaaz and I want you all to like her the same way. From my end, Happy birthday to you Shehnaaz.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has featured in songs such as Bhula Dunga co-featuring Sidharth Shukla, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona. Her upcoming album sung by Shreya Goshal 'Habit' is slated to hit the chartbuster this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv