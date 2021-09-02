Sidharth Shukla passes away after heart attack. Take a look at SidNaaz's romantic journey and their chemistry through these videos. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has sent shockwaves to the industry. Yes, the popular television and film actor who was best known for his appearance in show Bigg Boss 13 died on Thursday, after getting a heart attack.

As much as his fans and colleagues are mourning his death on social media, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly under shock and even left her shooting midway.

SidNaaz's Bigg Boss 13 journey

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met at Bigg Boss 13 where they started bonding and how. Everyone watched the spark grow between them on national television as the duo seemed inseparable. People outside were in absolute awe of the couple. They loved them so much that they gave the rumoured couple an onscreen name called SidNaaz.

Gradually, over the time as Bigg Boss 13 progessed, the two became the most talked about couples on social media and their hashtags started trending online 24X7.

Although neither Sidharth nor Shehnaaz admitted that they were in a relationship officially. But the way SidNaaz's closeness was caught on camera, fans could not stop but create a lot speculations.

SidNaaz after Bigg Boss 13

Right after Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 and the show got over, the duo still continued to make public appearances for events and places together. This proved that their closeness was clearly not just a publicity stunt and that's why their popularity kept on growing.

This led them to feature in any social media videos, reels and interviews together. And offcourse who can forget the classic, 'Tuadda Kutta Tommy' song which was mixed by Yashraj Mukhate based on Bigg Boss 13's moment where Shehnaaz is fighting for Sidharth's attention.

SidNaaz music videos

Their popularity reached peaks and as per popular demand they started working together too. Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in two music videos titled Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Both of them became instant hits among masses and gave everyone another reason to love them.

Silsila Sidnaaz Ka

Keeping in mind the rumoured couple's growing popurality, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 decided to club the moments of their romantic journey from the show together and make it into a film. Yes, Sidharth and Shehnaaz even had a film released on Voot titled Silsila Sidnaaz Ka.

SidNaaz last appearance together

Shehnaaz and Sidharth graced Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane 3 as guests. Apart from that the two were recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT where they interacted a bit with Karan Johar about their journey. That happened to be their last appearance together onscreen.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal