Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. Post his sudden demise his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's father spoke about her reaction. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Film industry woke up to the shocking news of actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on Thursday. A lot of the actor's colleagues and friends expressed their grief on Twitter including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and more. Even a lot of fans took to their social media handles to mourn the death of the actor.

Talking about Sidharth's close ones, as per reports, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in shock and left the shooting midway after coming across the news. And now her father Santokh Singh Sukh has spoken about her condition.

While speaking to Spotboye, he said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he talked to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

For the unversed, he was taken to Cooper Hospital in the morning of September 2 where he was declared 'brought dead'. Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time."

Tweeting about his demise Varun Dhawan shared an emotional post. He wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

With inputs from IANS and PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal