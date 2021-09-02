Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack on September 2, Thursday. Take a look at how his rumoured girlfriend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill reacted to his sudden demise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The sudden demise of 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves in the TV and film industry. Everyone right from his colleagues to fans are mourning his death.

Best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth died after a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Cooper Hospital, where he was taken to, declared him brought dead in the morning of September 2, Thursday.

There are a lot of celebs including Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, Rashmi Desai and more who reacted to his death. But everyone wants to know how his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill reacted. As per reports, the actress is in shock and has left her shooting midway after hearing the news of Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz bonded well in Bigg Boss 13 house. Their chemistry was absolutely loved by fans and the rumoured couple became one of the top trending couples on social media. Sidnaaz as they were lovingly called by fans featured in two music videos and a film on Voot titled 'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka'. The film was an amalgamation of the moments from their emotional journey in Bigg Boss 13

The two were last seen making a guest appearance together in Karan Johar's show Bigg Boss OTT and Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal