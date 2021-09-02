Sidharth Shukla Passes Away: Tv actors and his close friends have rushed to his residence and some at Cooper Hospital to bid farewell.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no more. Sidharth Shukla on Thursday passed away after suffering from a heart attack. The 'Dil se Dil Tak' actor was 40 years old and was survived by his mother and two sisters. After his sudden demise, his well-wishers and several actors have rushed to bid Sidharth a final farewell.

His close friend's and family have started reaching its home. Many others rushed to the Cooper Hospital. Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau, Rahul Mahajan among others were spotted at Cooper Hospital, while Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha and his Bigg Boss co-contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala were spotted arriving at his residence.

Take a look at videos of Celebs arriving to bid Sidharth a farewell here:

Sidharth's close friend, Vikas gupta arrived at his residence. Along side him, many fans were also seen waiting at his residence.

#RIPSidharthShukla | Hindustani Bhau reaches Cooper Hospital to pay respects to late actor #SidharthShukla@ashokepandit also present



Read: https://t.co/suh4WbFO2c



📹: Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/jAzKqS9Tf0 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 2, 2021

Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla was loved by many, his career graphs came among one of the most successful TV actors. Sidharth has done many TV Reality shows and was featured in several Tv shows and web series.

Posted By: Ashita Singh