New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Television actor Sidharth Shukla, the winner of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, passed away on Thursday following a heart attack at the age of 40. Ever since the news broke, several Bollywood and TV celebrities and actors have expressed grief over the demise of Sidharth.

From Varun Sood to Vindu Dara Singh, no one can believe he is gone too soon. His shocking demise has made his fans and well-wishers emotional. Many celebs are mourning his death.

Expressing grief on Sidharth's demise, Varoon sood wrote," Still can't belive it! RIP Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon."

"Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SidharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti,"wrote Ek Villain actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock and disbelief over Sidharth Shukla's tragic death. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace!!!"

Actor Rashmi Desai who was his co-contestant in Bigg Boss, left an heart breaking emoji on Twitter. The tragic incident has made Bollywood and the Television industry numb.

No words! Literally numb.

Siddharth Shukla you left too soon buddy! Galat baat 💔 RIP — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 2, 2021

I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla was recently seen in a lead role in webseries 'Broken but beautiful', the actor also appeared in many TV reality show as a judge. We wish for his soul to Rest in Peace.

