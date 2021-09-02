Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack and passed away on September 2, Thursday. Scroll down to know what Azim Riaz posted for him on Instagram.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left the industry people shocked to the core. Right from Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee to his friends and fans, everyone is mourning the actor's death.

And now Sidharth's friend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has penned down an emotional post for him along with sharing their pics together. Yes, Asim took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a couple of clicks from Bigg Boss 13 moments and wrote, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother… R I P sidharthshukla"

Take a look at Asim's Instagram post for Sidharth Shukla here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack on September 2. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI on Thursday morning.

The 40-yr-old actor was best known for his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. He also rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal