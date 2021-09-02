Sidharth Shukla passes away: Karan Kundra is one of the close friend of Sidharth. Karan revealed the late actor was happy with his career.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday September 3, after suffering from a heart attack. The Television actor was very popular, he won the 13th season of Bigg Boss and many other shows along with it. The actor was 40 years old and was living in Mumbai. After his sudden demise, several actors and other celebrities poured in condolences and expressed grief.

Karan Kundra, one of his closest pal also took his Instagram and paid homage to the late actor. Karan with his tribute revealed that he talked to Sidharth on the last night before his sudden death. Karan mentioned they talked about Sidharth's career wherein the late actor told him that," he is doing really well in his life and career."

Sidharth's death came shocking to many, Karan Kundra wrote on Instagram, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Many other celebrities also took their social accounts to express grief. His rumoured girl-friend Shehnaaz after hearing the shocking news left her shoot midway. Asim Riaz, Hindustani Bhau, Aarti Singh, Shefali Jariwala among many others rushed to bid in the late actor a last farewell.

Sidharth was Bigg Boss 13 winner. He made his last appearance on Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.On the work front, Sidharth Shukla gained popularity due to his stint on Ballika Vadhu.

Posted By: Ashita Singh