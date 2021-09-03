Sidharth Shukla No More: Shehnaaz Gill and Bigg Boss 13 winner share an inseparable bond. The Punjabi actress never shied away from expressing her love for the actor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left not just his family and friends in shock but in the entire nation. People are having a tough time coming to terms with the actor's death. However, apart from his family, Shehnaaz Gill is said to be in a devastating state. The duo shared a very close and inseparable bond and was often seen together celebrating birthdays and making appearances on reality shows.

As per reports, the actor died of a massive heart attack. However, the fans are not able to believe, as he was among the fittest celebs in the industry. Also, he didn't have any prior ailments that would lead to his death.

Recently in a report by ETimes, it reported what happened hours before the actor breathed his last and whether Shehnaaz Gill was beside him or not. As per the report, the actor had complained of uneasiness when he returned home at around 9:30 PM. His mother and Shehnaaz, who was at home that time immediately gave him nimbu paani and later ice cream. However, it did not help, so his mother and Shehnaaz asked him to rest.

After laying down for a while, Sidharth was not able to sleep, so he asked Shehnaaz to be with him and pat his back. At around 1:30 am he slept on Shehnaaz's lap. Seeing him sleeping peacefully, she slowly moved away and went to sleep.

At around 7 am when Shehnaaz woke up, she found the actor sleeping in the same position as she left. She went over to him and tried to wake him up, but he didn't respond. Shehnaaz panicked and immediately rushed to the 5th floor from the 12th floor, where his family lived. The actor's sister immediately called their family doctor, who after his arrival informed that Sidharth is no more.

After the Cooper Hospital also declared him dead, Shehnaa and his family were taken aback. Rahul Mahajan, who visited the late actor's residence told Times of India that his mother is very strong whereas Shehnaaz Gill has gone completely pale.

"She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything,” Rahul was quoted saying.

Talking about Sidharth's mother, he said, "I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha."

