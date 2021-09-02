Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidhart Shukla died due to a massive heart attack on Thursday. This news comes as huge shock for his fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor and bigg boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday due to a massive heart attack, an official at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital said.

Sidharth started his career as a model and was seen in the longest-running television show 'Balika Vadhu'. He also made appearances on shows like "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi". He also starred in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak show alongside Rashmi Desai.

The actor was a participant in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7", and "Bigg Boss 13". He went on to win the Bigg Boss 13. Later in the year 2014, the actor made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" wherein he was seen in a supporting role.

This news comes as a huge shock for his fans, as Sidharth recently made an appearance on Dance Deewane 3 with his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actor was just 40 years old.

Here are the ten things you may not know about popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla

1. Few of Sidhart's fans knew that the actor hosted in the popular TV crime ‘Savdhaan India’ for a while.

2. Before becoming a successful model and TV actor, Sidharth wanted to be an interior designer and had also pursued a professional course.

3. In the year 2015, Sidharth tasted success by becoming the first Asian to win the title of Best Model of the World in Turkey.

4. Sidharth completed his studies at St. Xavier's High School, Fort, and has been brought up in south Mumbai. The actor never revealed the fact that he is a proper SoBo guy.

5. The dashing actor was believed to be linked with most of his co-stars starting from Rashmi Desai to Arti Singh. However, the actor always refused all these claims and said that he was single.

6. Sidharth had always been a sports enthusiast and had represented his school in tennis and football on various occasions.

7. In the year 2014 the actor was booked for drunk driving the vehicle due to which he had to pay a fine to the police and his license was also ceased for some time.

8. The actor was arrested by the police once again in the year of July 2018 after his car hit a person in Oshiwara and another person was badly injured.

9. Only a close people knew that the actor was an introvert as he always used to think before answering questions either about professional or personal life.

10. There were plenty of rumors that while the actor was co-hosting for India’s Got Talent he was not very happy with Bharti Singh for taking a majority of the screen space and lines from Sidharth.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen