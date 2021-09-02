Sidharth Shukla No More: Media reports suggest that Sidharth, who won the 13th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, on Thursday morning suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. He was 40-year-old. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sidharth had suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning following which he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," PTI quoted a senior Cooper Hospital official as saying.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added to it soon.)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma