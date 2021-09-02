Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 winner, passes away due to heart attack
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. He was 40-year-old. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Sidharth had suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning following which he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," PTI quoted a senior Cooper Hospital official as saying.
(This is a developing story, more details will be added to it soon.)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma