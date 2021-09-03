Sidharth Shukla Funeral Latest Updates: Heavy police has been deployed outside the Cooper hospital. his moratl remians will be handed over to family at 11 am

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV industry's superstar and Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla said alvida to his near and dear ones on early September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. This saddening news was confirmed by the Cooper Hospital that the actor was brought dead to the hospital. Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor, is not doing fine and has completely gone numb, as per her father.

As soon as the news broke out, fans and his friends were taken aback. No one was able to come to terms as an actor was among the fittest and emotionally balanced celeb. Many celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta, among others, reached Sidharth Shukla's residence, while Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz and co-contestant Hindustani Bhau immediately reached Cooper Hospital.

Check out the latest updates below:

- Sidharth Shukla's last rites to take place at 12 pm at Oshiwara crematorium.

- Heavy Police deployed outside Cooper Hospital today. Mortal remains to be handed over to the family at 11 am.

- As per reports, the postmortem report of the actor will be released today, while his last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium later in the day.

- Actor's mortal remains will be taken to Brahma Kumaris centre in Juhu for prayers at 9 am. Later, the mortal remains will be handover to the late actor's residence in Oshiwara before being cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium.

- As per ETimes, Shehnaaz Gill is in a state of shock and is not able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is not alive.

- Sidharth Shukla's trainer Sonu Chaurasia mourned the demise of the actor and said, "Sidharth followed that regime with weight training in the morning on weight training and cardio in the evening as he didn’t want to put pressure on his body and always balanced out."

- Bollywood celebs, including Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, among others paid tribute to the actor.

- Shraddha Kapoor mourns Sidharth's death. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This is beyond shocking and devastating. How is life so unpredictable. Condolences to his family and everyone who loves him, so much. #SiddharthShukla."

