New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has turned 40 today. The actor when he joined BB 13 was 38 years old and was often called 'chaalis saal ka buddha' on the show. Now, he has given a befitting reply on Twitter to his ex-contestants Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Vishal Aditya Singh that he has officially turned 40 but he is still not a 'buddha'.

However, he shared adorable chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill on the BB 13 show and now, he was seen cutting the cake with bestie Shehnaaz Gill and family members at his home in a short clip shared by Gill on her Instagram Stories.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have surely blessed the netizen's feed by sharing this cute video, In the video, Shehnaaz's reflection can be seen on the glass window of the drawing-room where Sidharth and his family were celebrating the former's birthday. Shehnaaz also shared a boomerang of herself wherein she is seen flaunting her maroon gown.

Shehnaaz also shared a video in which she is being accompanied by Sidharth in the video. In a cute way, she said 'Happy Birthday Sidharth'. Sidharth responds by saying, "Oh accha, aisa hai kya. Ok, thank you."

Talking about Sidharth's reply to Rashami Desai, Mahira, and Paras Chhabra, he wrote, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one) (sic)."

To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one) — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 11, 2020

After this, Rashami Desai replied to his tweet and wished the actor a happy birthday. "Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla (sic)."

