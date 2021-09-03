Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Sidharth, who won the 13th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, passed away on Thursday after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 40-year-old.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday in presence of his family members and close friends, including his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth's funeral was also attended by Asim Riaz and Arti Singh, who were with him during his journey at Bigg Boss 13. Rashami Desai, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sidharth, also attended the last rites of the actor.

Shehnaaz, who was very close to Sidharth, looked emotional as bid goodbye to the actor. Her father Santokh Singh Sukh earlier had said that "Shehnaaz is not fine in a shock" since the demise of Sidharth. "Shehnaaz ka ro rokar bura haal hai. Usne mujhse kaha “papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi," he had said.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's family has issued a statement through his PR team requesting the media to draw a line and "give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve". "We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace," the statement read.

No injuries found in autopsy

According to media reports, Sidharth's autopsy, which was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, has been completed, but "no injuries" were found on his body. Media reports suggest that a viscera analysis is needed to establish the cause of the death.

Sidharth, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu'

Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but it was "Balika Vadhu" that made him famous.

Other than “Bigg Boss 13”, Shukla participated in other reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

