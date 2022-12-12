Sidharth Shukla Birthday: Netizens Trend '#HBDSidharthShukla' On Twitter As They Remember Late Actor

B-town heartthrob Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise in September left fans in dismay. The actor became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. The actor, host and model appeared in several Hindi television and films. He was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak.

On December 12, which marks the Balika Vadhu fame actor's 41st birth anniversary, netizens have started trending hashtag, #HBDSidharthShukla, on the micro-blogging site.

By making #HBDSidharthShukla trend on Twitter, netizens as well as popular personalities have been remembering the late actor on his birthday.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, who was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13, tweeted, "Dear Sid, I miss you. Every time I cross the RBI building- I salute it, like you told me you would! When I first walked into the BB house & you told me -you know me from the news & I told you "bro you are a star" Sid- you are the biggest star tv ever saw! #HBDSidharthShukla."

A netizen tweeted, "Every single person who your fan's. all of the heart is broken #HBDSidharthShukla." Another person wrote on Twitter, "I was extremely fond of him. I believe that, when a person looks adorable when he smiles, it really means that person is truly adorable. #SidharthShukla was just that person. A gem, perfect gentleman”……@ranaashutosh10 sir. #HBDSidharthShukla Love you bhai!" Take a look:

Dear Sid, I miss you.

Every time I cross the RBI building- I salute it, like you told me you would!

When I first walked into the BB house & you told me -you know me from the news & I told you "bro you are a star"

Sid- you are the biggest star tv ever saw!#HBDSidharthShukla ❤ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2022

Every single person who your fan's . all of heart is broken .#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/HLDP54NbZU — Nirab (@Mondal23Tanbir) December 12, 2022

“I was extremely fond of him. I believe that, when a person looks adorable when he smiles, it really means that person is truly adorable. #SidharthShukla was just that person. A gem, perfect gentleman”……@ranaashutosh10 sir.#HBDSidharthShukla Love you bhai! pic.twitter.com/yTQIEb5W6v — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™🤍 (@DubaiSidhearts) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt gesture towards her late friend Sidharth Shukla, actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill dropped some glimpses on her social media handle of how she celebrated his birthday. The Honsla Rakh actress posted pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account.

The dark chocolate cake which she cut on his birthdya had '12:12' written over it, while she also shared some of their throwback pics from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Shehnaaz also dropped a heartfelt post featuring a picture of Sidharth Shukla. She captioned the post, "I will see you again 12 12."