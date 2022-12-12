Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Throwback Pics, Cakes And More; How Shehnaaz Gill Celebrated The Special Day

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her close friend Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary on December 12. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star posted pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram account, making fans feel emotional and nostalgic.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media account and shared a picture of a cake. The cake has ‘12.12’ written over it. Another cake with ‘Sid’ written on it was also seen put up on the table. A picture of Sidharth Shukla taken from ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was also posted by Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram account.

What caught the eyes of the fans were throwback images of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill posted by the latter on her Instagram. In one picture, Shehnaaz could be seen holding hands with Sidharth. In another, Sidharth was seen lying on Shehnaaz’s lap.

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a post to mark Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd birth anniversary. “i will see you again,” the social media sensation wrote alongside the image.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were amongst the favorite contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The duo met during their stint in the Bigg Boss house and developed a close knit bond. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were fondly dubbed together as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans.

On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from a heart attack. Shehnaaz Gill took a break from her work and professional commitments at the time. After returning to work, Shehnaaz Gill released a special song which paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Virender Singh and Jassie Gill. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to be released in theaters on Eid 2023.