New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sidharth Shukla became a household name after featuring in Colors TV's popular show Balika Vadhu, but it was only after his stint at Bigg Boss 13 people fell in love with him and was fondly known as 'Sidhearts'. Adding to his fandom was his chemistry with actress Shehnaaz Gill.

The duo was popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans, and they never failed to impress them more with their appearances. They respected their fans and always managed to pay gratitude to them via their social media handles. However, with Sidharth's sudden death, everyone, including Shehnaaz, was heartbroken. The actress even broke down into tears while promoting her film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

As fans across the nation are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, let's go down memory lane and relive those adorable moments of the duo. Check out below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth's best friend Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal also took to his Instagram and shared a prayer in honour of his birth anniversary. "Om purnamadah purnamidam... purnay purnamudachyate..purnasya purnamadaya.. purnamevavashishyate, the prayer read. He captioned the post as " In SHUKLAS honour"

Here have a look:

Earlier, Vidyut had shared a video on his social media handle after Sidharth demise. In the video, he shared, “Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I've never had a friend like him. I've never had a friendship with anybody like the one I had with Shukla.” He ended the video by dedicating a heartwarming song to his dear friend,'See You Again’.

Sidharth left for the heavenly abode on September 2, this year, after suffering a heart attack. As soon as this news broke out, the entire entertainment industry was in dire shock and immediately reached his house to pay tribute to the departing soul. The actor is survived by his mother, Rita Shukla and elder sister.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv