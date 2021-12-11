New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla left a great void in the hearts of fans and the entertainment industry after his sudden death in September this year. The actor suffered from a heart attack in his sleep and passed away. He was one of the prolific actors of the TV world and enjoyed a huge fandom. However, the news of his death left everyone close to him devastated, especially his family and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

Fondly known as SidHearts, after winning Bigg Boss 13 he became an inspiration for everyone out there and people fell in love with his deep and thoughtful talks. Every now and then, the actor used to share inspiring quotes or pen advice on life in wake to help people going through major existential crises.

Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, let's have a look at some amazing life lessons by the actor that will stay with his fans forever. Check out below:

Someone else's opinion of you cannot become your reality....... Be more concerned about your character than your reputation......A Lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep’s ........

Always remember nothing can give you success but Yourself ..........If it is important to you ......you will find a way If not ........you will find an Excuse!

Laughter is the shortest distance between two people!

“People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for” - Judge Taylor

Being true to yourself is important! Being logical is important! Being loyal is important! Else how do you face the mirror? #BeTrueToYourself

Bad days are like a mans best friend ..... as it always teaches you something when around and when it leaves ....... Good days follow ... something to think about!

Either run away from your problems or face them and be stronger ... ppl can only make you feel.... how you want to feel ...

Challenges will always be there but being defeated is completely up to you .... you are where you are for the way you think .... you want something different then change the way you think...

Being strong is good but being sensible is better .... strength without sensibility is no good ... don’t divide and rule ...real power is in taking everyone along ... please stop squabbling among yourselves

Make mistakes but don’t quit ... lose your excuses and you find your results .....

Destiny is something that’s not in your hand but decision making is .... destiny can not change your decision but your decision can change your destiny ...! Make the right moves and move forward

Do Good because you want to and not because you know you will get better ..... Simple...

You can close your eyes to things you don’t wanna see .... but it’s tough to close your heart to things you don’t want to feel .....

Sometimes you make a list of things to do and land up doing nothing …….. and sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot …

Naam karo tho kuch aisa ki log tumhe harane ki koshish nahi balki sazish kar

