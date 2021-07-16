Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 journey to be turned into a one-hour film | Deets inside
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for all the SidNaaz fans as your favourite TV couple will soon feature in a film together. Well, no, it's not what you are thinking. This film won't be based on a fictitious script but on their Bigg Boss 13 journey.
Yes, everyone knows Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry shot to fame on the high-voltage reality show and their alleged romance gained so much popularity that fans still can't stop gushing over the two. Probably this was a big reason for the makers that now they have decided to churn out a one-hour film from their stint in the controversial show.
Also, OTT platform, Voot, where the first six weeks of the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 will be showcased, has been hinting fans about coming up with something special. And on Wednesday streaming platform's official social media handle shared a tweet saying, "Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you.. Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? (Find hint in the hashtags) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG Reveal." They added the hashtags #Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon.
Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you 😮— Voot (@justvoot) July 14, 2021
Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? 👀
(Find hint in the hashtags 💁🏻♀️)
We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal.#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hxI63ufTkr
Now isn't it exciting?
Just like you even we can't wait to watch the lovely rumoured couple onscreen together once again.
Be it their little fights or cute moments, fans loved SidNaaz love story in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from the Colours TV show, the power-couple was also featured in Tony Kakkars's music video, 'Shona Meri Shona'.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal
