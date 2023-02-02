  • News
Sidharth Sagar Reacts On Rumours Of Him Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, 'Fun Would Never End...'

By Swati Singh
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 04:23 PM IST
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's show by the same name has always been on Number 1 in terms of entertainment factor. The Kapil Sharma Show has been garnering the headlines for several other aspects, one being its team members exiting the show midway. Recently, there were reports that popular comedian Sidharth Sagar quit the show owing to monetry issues.

Sidharth Sagar portrayed the roles of Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh‘s mimic), and Sagar Pagletu on the show. According to these claims, Sidharth demanded a pay increase from the producers but was refused by them. So he made the decision to leave the show in the middle. Sidharth went live on his Instagram only a short while ago, dismissing all of these accusations as untrue.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sidharth Sagar (@sidharthsagar.official)

In his live video, Sidharth Sagar stated that he is not quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. He further added that he spoke to Kapil Sharma and the channel, and they are on good terms.

Additionally, he assured his fans that they would still be able to see him on Kapil Sharma's programme and that the fun would never end. Sidharth closed by pleading with everyone not to believe untrue rumours that he had left the show.

Earlier, popular comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar quit the show over many issues including payment issues, creative differences and other conflicts.

