New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing the eyeballs for quite a while now. The duo is rumoured to be in a relationship. However, a little while ago, several speculations surfaced online stating that Kiara and Sidharth have parted ways, but their social media interaction amid those reports made sure their fans that the rumoured couple is going strong and everything is fine between them. Now, Sidharth has made the news more authentic by commenting on Kiara's live session, and fans cannot keep calm.

Back on Saturday, Kiara held a live session in order to launch the new song for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The session was also attended by her rumored beau Sidharth, who also left a comment to hype her up.

The actor dropped a comment 'Come on', and fans were quick to react. Fans also took a screenshot and share them on social media.

Take a look here:

Sidharth was watching Kiara's instagram live 😭

Mujhe mera sidkiara content mil gya 😭🤌❤ pic.twitter.com/EdVCC4goY8 — kirti (@kirtiotic) May 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Kiara recently appeared for an interview with Femina. During the conversation, the actress kept her perspective about relationships and said that it is a matter which remains between two people and not a community project.

She said, “I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love," continuing, “A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project."

“If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem," the actress added.

Recently, the duo was spotted at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's Eid party, where they were seen chatting with each other.

Meanwhile, talking about the professional front of the actors, then Kiara will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Apart from that, Kiara will also feature in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Last but not the least, the actress will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Talking about Sidharth, then the actor will next be seen in Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Karan Johar's Yodha, Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force in his pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen